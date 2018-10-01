Five tips for cold water swimming

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dash and splash: Tips for cold water swimming
Cold water swimming is making a splash across the United Kingdom.
But if you are one of those who is going to keep the hobby up during the winter, here are five tips to help keep you safe.
They come from Bangor, County Down, where a group of swimmers celebrated an anniversary with a fancy dress dip.
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45701025/dash-and-splash-tips-for-cold-water-swimmingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window