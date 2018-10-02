Paralysed man's £30k care bill

Video

A man who was severely injured in the Troubles 40 years ago has been threatened with legal action over a care bill.

Kevin Rafferty was shot and paralysed in a sectarian gun attack in June 1978.

He has received a £30,000 bill from the Belfast Health Trust for arrears over the cost of his care in a Dunmurry nursing home.

According to Mr Rafferty the debt arose because of a change in his benefits.