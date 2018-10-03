Media player
Belfast's Glider bus: smooth start or a bumpy ride?
Belfast’s new glider bus system was introduced in September to a great fanfare.
However, it has received mixed reviews with several passengers complaining about a lack of seats at peak times.
A month on from the launch, BBC News NI went on board to ask customers how they feel about their new commute.
03 Oct 2018
