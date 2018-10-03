Gardaí seize 87 'military grade weapons'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gardaí seize 87 'military grade weapons'

Gardaí (Irish police) said they have seized 87 "military grade weapons" as part of a big security clampdown into gangland feuding.

Eighteen people are believed to have been killed to date in the fall-out between two Dublin gangs - the Kinahans and Hutches.

John O'Driscoll, an assistant Garda commissioner responsible for special crime operations, said they had also made "some very significant arrests".

  • 03 Oct 2018