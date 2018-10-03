Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gardaí seize 87 'military grade weapons'
Gardaí (Irish police) said they have seized 87 "military grade weapons" as part of a big security clampdown into gangland feuding.
Eighteen people are believed to have been killed to date in the fall-out between two Dublin gangs - the Kinahans and Hutches.
John O'Driscoll, an assistant Garda commissioner responsible for special crime operations, said they had also made "some very significant arrests".
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window