Video

Belfast-based writer Heather Richardson has created a dress which is very close to her heart.

It is in honour of her aunt, Kathleen, who died after falling from her bike as a child, in December 1939.

The project incorporates the imagined words of Kathleen's school days, memories of her mum or dad, or her physical observations of the world around her, all hand-stitched. It is made of vintage cloth, and includes linen from the factory the young girl worked in as a typist, and family photographs.

Video by Erinn Kerr

Read more here.