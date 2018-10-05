What was the Civil Rights movement?

Media player
What was the Northern Ireland Civil Rights movement?
On the 50th anniversary of the 5 October 1968 march in Londonderry, BBC News NI considers the background to the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland.
05 Oct 2018
