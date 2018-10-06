March was 'vision of a shared Ireland'
The President of Ireland has paid tribute to "the vision" of Nobel laureate John Hume while addressing a commemoration of the 1968 civil rights march.

Michael D Higgins said it was "a vision of a shared Ireland, one that recognises the unionist and nationalist traditions, one that is capable of reconciling communities".

People gathered in Londonderry's Guildhall to remember the fiftieth anniversary of the march.

