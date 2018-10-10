'I had to give birth to my dead baby'

Video

Denise found out her baby had a genetic disorder during pregnancy, which meant it would not survive.

But in Northern Ireland, a woman cannot abort unless there is serious risk to her life or health.

So - unable to travel to England due to ill health - Denise carried the baby until it died, and then gave birth to it.

Three Conservative MPs are calling for the UK government to step in and decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland.

