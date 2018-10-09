Hearing loss 'a barrier to employment'
Hearing loss: 'I had no confidence in myself'

One in six people in Northern Ireland have some form of hearing loss, but they can still face barriers when applying for jobs.

Action on Hearing Loss wants help for people with varying degrees of deafness.

One woman, Tasha Henderson, who has lived with profound hearing loss since birth said she has experienced difficulties from employers first hand.

