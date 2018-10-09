NI students' on the 'brain drain'

Media player
Brexit and Stormont stalemate - NI students share their views
With more than 600 days without a government and Brexit fast approaching, Tara Mills went to Liverpool to find out if NI students are ever likely to come home.
09 Oct 2018
