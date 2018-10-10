Media player
Ashers' manager: 'This ruling protects freedom of speech'
The Christian owners of a Northern Ireland bakery have won their appeal in the so-called "gay cake" discrimination case.
Ashers bakery's general manager Daniel McArthur said he was delighted and relieved by the ruling.
"I know a lot of people will be glad to hear this ruling today, because this ruling protects freedom of speech and freedom of conscience for everyone," Mr McArthur said outside the court.
10 Oct 2018
