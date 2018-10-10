Media player
Gareth Lee: 'It made me feel like a second-class citizen'
Gareth Lee, the man who took the so-called 'gay cake' case against Ashers Bakery, said after the company refused to bake a cake for him, he felt like a second-class citizen.
He said the Supreme Court ruling "tells me that's ok".
10 Oct 2018
