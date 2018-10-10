Media player
One hand tied behind our backs - police
The decision to allow paramilitaries to decommission weapons without forensic tests means police investigating deaths have "one hand tied behind our backs," the PSNI's chief constable has said.
George Hamilton did not criticise the decision, but said it removed a "major line of inquiry" for detectives.
10 Oct 2018
