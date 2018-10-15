'Wow! You're black and Irish'

Media player
Young and black in Northern Ireland
According to the 2011 census, black people make up only 0.2% of the population in Northern Ireland. So what's it like to be a young black person here?
Video journalists: Hannah Gay & Jordan Kenny
15 Oct 2018
