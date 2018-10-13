Building a library to last generations

Media player
Belfast Central Library: A library to last generations
Belfast Central Library may be 130-years-old but it is more than fit for use in the 21st century.
That is according to Mandy Bryson from Libraries NI.
She says the moving with the times has helped the iconic building on Royal Avenue last for generations, and hopes it will do so for many more.
Read more about Belfast Central Library's 130th birthday here.
13 Oct 2018
