Abortion in Northern Ireland: Christian and pro-choice
Both Catholic and Protestant church leaders are opposed to relaxing Northern Ireland's strict abortion laws.
But some young Christians are speaking out against their churches and adopting a pro-choice stance.
Unlike the rest of the UK, abortions are only permitted in Northern Ireland when a woman's life is at risk or there is a risk of serious or permanent damage to her health.
20 Oct 2018
