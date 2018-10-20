Christian and pro choice in Northern Ireland
Video

Abortion in Northern Ireland: Christian and pro-choice

Both Catholic and Protestant church leaders are opposed to relaxing Northern Ireland's strict abortion laws.

But some young Christians are speaking out against their churches and adopting a pro-choice stance.

Unlike the rest of the UK, abortions are only permitted in Northern Ireland when a woman's life is at risk or there is a risk of serious or permanent damage to her health.

