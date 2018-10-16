Media player
'There are a number of outstanding issues'
Irish deputy prime minister (Tánaiste) Simon Coveney said the EU cannot sign up to a time-limited backstop on the Irish border.
In Brussels on Tuesday for a meeting with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mr Coveney said a lot has been agreed in the Brexit talks, but there remain a number of outstanding issues.
16 Oct 2018
