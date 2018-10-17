Video

A Romanian Roma Community Association has received an apology from the Belfast Health Trust in connection with a dispute about claims of community exploitation earlier this year.

The trust moved parent and children's services away from the Romanian Roma Community Association (RRCANI) in south Belfast in May, after claims it was charging families for benefits advice which should have been free.

RRCANI spokeswoman, Yasmina Vente, said the Roma community was upset by the actions of the trust in May.

