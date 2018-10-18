Media player
Paramilitary-style attack ad campaign
Paramilitary-style attacks are being highlighted as part of a new TV ad campaign by the Department of Justice in NI.
It shows a mother driving her son to be shot by masked gunmen.
It tells the story from the points of view of those involved - the victim, his mother, the gunmen and a witness.
18 Oct 2018
