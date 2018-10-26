Media player
Hyponatraemia: Action stalled over 'shocking' absence of executive
The Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan, has told the BBC it as "shocking" and "appalling" that the Hyponatraemia Inquiry recommendations cannot be fully implemented due to the lack of an executive.
26 Oct 2018
