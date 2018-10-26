Lack of executive 'shocking' says LCJ
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hyponatraemia: Action stalled over 'shocking' absence of executive

The Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan, has told the BBC it as "shocking" and "appalling" that the Hyponatraemia Inquiry recommendations cannot be fully implemented due to the lack of an executive.

Read more here.

  • 26 Oct 2018