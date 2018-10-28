Media player
Lisburn BMX track rebuild inspires new generation
The rebuilding of a Lisburn based BMX track has inspired a new generation of riders.
The facility in the Lambeg area had declined following its heyday in the 1980s, but it is now attracting riders from across Northern Ireland.
28 Oct 2018
