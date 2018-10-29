A group of people dressed in KKK in Co. Down
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newtownards: Group of people dressed in KKK outfits

Footage emerged over the weekend of people dressed as Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in a bar in Newtownards, County Down.

Photos also emerged of the group posing near an Islamic prayer house in the town.

The photos are being treated by police as a hate incident.

Read more here.

  • 29 Oct 2018