Philip Hammond's budget boost for Northern Ireland
Chancellor Philip Hammond has said his budget will mean additional spending of £320m for Northern Ireland government departments in 2021.
He also approved a city deal for the Belfast region which will mean £350m of additional funding over 15 years.
29 Oct 2018
