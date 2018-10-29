Mental health problems 'like a tsunami'

Video

Ten thousand young people in Northern Ireland were treated for serious mental health problems last year.

Nigel Frith, principal of Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh, says anxiety levels in young people today are "unprecedented".

"The analogy I'm using constantly is, if we were standing on a beach looking at a tsunami coming towards us which is teenage anxiety, each of us is standing with our little bucket hoping we can catch it and stop it and hold it back.

"And of course you can't stop a tsunami with a small bucket."

He spoke to BBC News NI's Tara Mills as part of documentary, Teens on the Edge.

It will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday at 21:00 GMT.

Where to go if you need help

If you, or someone you know, is struggling, you can find support here.