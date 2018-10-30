Greysteel: 25 years on

Media player
The Greysteel murders: 25 years later
The Greysteel shooting was one of the worst atrocities of Northern Ireland's troubles.
It happened on the eve of Halloween in 1993.
UDA gunmen entered the Rising Sun bar in Greysteel, County Londonderry, and shot dead seven people. Another man later died from his injuries.
The attack happened a week after the Shankill bombing.
30 Oct 2018
