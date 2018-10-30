Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greysteel killings: 'I didn't realise I'd been shot'
Christine O'Donnell was in the Rising Sun bar in Greysteel 25 years ago for a hen party when UDA gunmen entered and sprayed the pub with bullets.
Seven people were killed and an eighth later died of his injuries but Christine survived despite being shot in the abdomen.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46037179/greysteel-killings-i-didn-t-realise-i-d-been-shotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window