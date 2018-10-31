Report 'hasn't dispelled suspicions'
Catherine McCartney says a report by the police ombudsman into her brother's murder has "not dispelled" her suspicions that police failed to properly investigate.

Robert McCartney, 33, died after being beaten and stabbed outside a pub in Belfast city centre in January 2005.

Three men were charged in connection with his murder but were acquitted.

The ombudsman said there is no evidence to support the family's claim.

