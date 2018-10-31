Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School principal: Politicians are playing 'pathetic games'
Graham Gault was one of four Northern Ireland principals giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs committee in Westminster on Wednesday.
He is the principal of Maghaberry primary school.
He told MPs that parents are "donating toilet roll" to his County Antrim primary school due to budget cuts.
-
31 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46046060/school-principal-politicians-are-playing-pathetic-gamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window