School principal criticises local politicians for playing "pathetic games"
Graham Gault was one of four Northern Ireland principals giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs committee in Westminster on Wednesday.

He is the principal of Maghaberry primary school.

He told MPs that parents are "donating toilet roll" to his County Antrim primary school due to budget cuts.

  • 31 Oct 2018