Video

Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets of Londonderry for the annual Halloween parade and fireworks display.

The Return of the Ancients festival has been extended this year with its largest ever budget of almost £400,000.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has said 100,000 people visited the city for what is known as Europe's biggest Halloween gathering.

The city's walls came alive with skeletons, nuns, witches, fire and music - otherwise known as Awakening the Walls.