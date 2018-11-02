Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Runaway lorry captured on CCTV
Police have appealed for witnesses after a runaway lorry rolled down a hill in Londonderry and crashed into a shopping centre.
The articulated lorry was being unloaded in Ferryquay Street at about 04:45 BST on Sunday when it rolled away.
A parked car and a number of street signs and bollards were damaged as the lorry rolled down Linenhall Street and Newmarket Street before crashing into the wall of the Foyleside Shopping Centre on Orchard Street.
Police are particularly keen to speak to three young males who were in the area of Ferryquay Street at about the time of the incident.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window