A Belfast actor with Down's syndrome has landed his first TV role in a new BBC NI drama.

James Martin, 26, has been acting since he was a teenager and won his part after auditioning for the role of Conal in the film Ups and Downs.

His character goes on a road trip with his sister Rosie to the frustration of his very protective mum.

Martin says his character wants to live a free life.

