The GAA players who enlisted in WW1

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
WW1: The GAA recruits whose history remains largely hidden
Historians have uncovered that many Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) players enlisted during World War One, regardless of a historic GAA ban on members of the British crown forces.
Historians Dr Dónal McAnallen and Jonathan Gray are behind the research.
They said it has been difficult to establish exact numbers of players who signed up, but that discovering many human stories has been rewarding.
You can read more about this story here.
-
06 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46118263/ww1-the-gaa-recruits-whose-history-remains-largely-hiddenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window