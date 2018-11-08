'There are parallels to the RHI scheme'

Media player
NI's Auditor General Kieran Donnelly says the "significant failings" of a multi-million pound poverty fund are "very concerning".
He said there were parallels between the Social Investment Fund and the failed Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.
