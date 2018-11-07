'Let's make a run for it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Veteran recalls being taken captive by both sides in WW2

WW2 veteran Bob Lingwood recalls being captured by the Germans, and after escaping with his fellow soldiers, subsequently being interrogated by the British, who accused them of being spies.

The centenarian, who married a Northern Ireland woman and later settled in Omagh, is to inspect the parade in the Armistice Day commemorations in Omagh this weekend.

  • 07 Nov 2018