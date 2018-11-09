Church's new bells to mark Armistice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kilmood Church: New bells to mark Armistice

A new ring of bells has been installed at a church in County Down.

The bells will sound from St Mary's Parish Church in Kilmood to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Video by Davy McIlveen and Peter Hamill.

  • 09 Nov 2018