Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The farm making beer and beef its business
A farm in County Antrim started brewing beer to feed to its cows - but now bottles it for everyone.
Hillstown Farm and Brewery, near Gracetown, is as much about beer as it is about beef after starting to brew four years ago.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window