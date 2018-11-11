Cancer mum 'asked to sign death warrant'

Video

A mother-of-two diagnosed with terminal cancer three years ago says she has been told to sign a form stating she has six months to live or risk losing her benefits.

Lynette Mchendry says this would be like "signing her death warrant", as doctors have no idea how long she could survive.

The 40-year-old is one of more than 100,000 people in Northern Ireland being reassessed for Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

She said the request was "degrading".

Mrs Mchendry's payments are continuing while her assessments are under way.