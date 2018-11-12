Premature baby parents 'need extra leave'

Media player
Premature baby parents 'need extra maternity leave'
The mother of a baby boy who was born prematurely has backed calls for parents like her to get extra maternity leave.
Sarah Kirker's son, Matthew, was born at just 24 weeks gestation on 1 April - more than three months earlier than expected.
As a consequence, Mrs Kirker's maternity leave also arrived early. It started the day after Matthew was born.
"I felt my maternity leave slipping away," she told BBC News NI.
12 Nov 2018
