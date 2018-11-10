Enniskillen first to hear of WW1 Armistice

Video

Fermanagh holds a unique place in the story of how World War One ended, as Enniskillen was the first town to hear the news of the Armistice.

The town's barracks picked up a signal from the Eiffel Tower.

The faint more code carried news from Allied military chiefs that would hostilities would cease at 11:00 GMT on 11 November 1918. The message was received at 06:45, hours before the guns fell silent.