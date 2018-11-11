Piper marks start of Armistice Day events
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Enniskillen piper marks start of Armistice Day events

Before sunrise, pipers around the UK played the traditional Scottish lament Battle's O'er.

Events are taking place across the UK to mark the end of World War One on the 11th hour of 11 November 1918.

In London, Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen after two minutes' silence.

  • 11 Nov 2018