Armistice Day observed in Northern Ireland

Remembrance services have been held across Northern Ireland and the Republic to mark the end of fighting in WW1.

People fell silent in Belfast, Londonderry, Enniskillen, Dublin and other cities, towns and villages at 11:00 on Sunday morning.

  • 11 Nov 2018