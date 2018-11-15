Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Sinn Féin and SDLP welcome draft withdrawal deal
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood have said the draft withdrawal deal protects the Good Friday Agreement and the interests of people in Northern Ireland.
They spoke after meeting Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar in Dublin, along with other pro-remain parties, Alliance and the Greens.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46219457/brexit-sinn-fin-and-sdlp-welcome-draft-withdrawal-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window