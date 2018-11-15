'PM has broken promises'
DUP accuses PM of breaking Brexit promises

Parliament has a "clear choice" to stand up for the UK against a draft Brexit deal or allow it to break up the union and make the UK a "vassal" state, DUP MP Nigel Dodds has said.

The Irish border has been the main sticking point in the talks.

The UK and EU had agreed to a "backstop", which would see NI stay aligned to some EU rules if another solution cannot be found.

  15 Nov 2018