'PM has broken promises'

DUP accuses PM of breaking Brexit promises
Parliament has a "clear choice" to stand up for the UK against a draft Brexit deal or allow it to break up the union and make the UK a "vassal" state, DUP MP Nigel Dodds has said.
The Irish border has been the main sticking point in the talks.
The UK and EU had agreed to a "backstop", which would see NI stay aligned to some EU rules if another solution cannot be found.
15 Nov 2018
