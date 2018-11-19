Media player
Downpatrick cookie box 'twinned' with DR Congo toilet
From a little wooden shack in deepest Democratic Republic of Congo, to a small honesty box on a country road in Northern Ireland – love can be sweet and totally practical.
Ryan Bogues, 24, from County Down, has Down's syndrome and spends his mornings making brownies, smudgy smudgy cakes, muffins, caramel squares and the best Christmas scones ever for his cookie box, which is twinned with a toilet in DR Congo.
Video journalist: Erinn Kerr
19 Nov 2018
