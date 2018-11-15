'The right deal for the union'

Media player
Karen Bradley: 'Brexit deal the right one for the union'
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley says that the Brexit agreement with the EU is the right one for United Kingdom.
She said people would realise this if they read the detail of the agreement.
