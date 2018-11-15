Gary Lightbody receives music award
Gary Lightbody receives special music award

The lead singer of Snow Patrol, Gary Lightbody, has received an award for 'outstanding contribution to music' at the Northern Ireland Music Prize event in Belfast.

The singer and songwriter is the first recipient of the accolade.

Mr Lightbody was acknowledged for his work as an artist and for his role in "supporting grassroots acts and emerging acts from NI".

