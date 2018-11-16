Deal 'only way to avoid hard border'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Leo Varadkar says draft deal only way to avoid hard border

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the draft Brexit deal is the only way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Mr Varadkar also warned that any attempt to renegotiate or pick apart the agreement could see it unravel.

The taoiseach said the Irish government was "continuing to make preparations" for a no-deal Brexit.

Read more here.

  • 16 Nov 2018