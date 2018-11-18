Media player
Gary Lightbody "feels angry"
Snow Patrol star Gary Lightbody says he feels "angry" that Northern Ireland has no devolved government while mental health issues remain a problem.
Northern Ireland has the highest suicide rate in the UK.
The singer has previously spoken about his own battles with depression.
18 Nov 2018
