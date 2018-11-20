Media player
'She certainly wasn't recognised in death'
There are few people who remember the death of a six-year-old girl from an orphanage in Belfast in 1963.
Susan McCann was a resident in Nazareth House and had been allowed out to spend time with a family in west Belfast.
Many of the secrets of what happened inside Nazareth House have emerged in the last 20 years.
The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA) severely criticised the Sisters of Nazareth for cruel and degrading treatment of children.
But what happened to Susan McCann has been forgotten, until now.
20 Nov 2018
