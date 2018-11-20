Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Haemophilia patient trades places with doctor
James McGleenan is a haemophilia patient and was curious about what happened to his blood after it was taken by doctors.
So staff invited the 11 year old to Belfast City Hospital to become a member of Harvey's Gang - a national initiative which demystifies what goes on in hospital by allowing children behind the scenes.
-
20 Nov 2018
